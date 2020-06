British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron react after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that France still supports reaching a deal on Brexit, a presidential source said on Thursday after the two leaders met earlier in London.

“France reminded its commitment to a deal and its support of (EU negotiator) Michel Barnier”, the source said.