August 15, 2018 / 2:19 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon says he hopes for progress on denuclearization, treaty at next summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday his planned third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month would be another step towards the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and an end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule following the end of World War Two, on Liberation Day in Seoul, South Korea, August 15, 2018.  REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Moon said he hoped for speedy progress in talks between North Korea and the United States to achieve Pyongyang’s complete denuclearization.

He also said he aimed to begin construction of an inter-Korean railway this year, proposing an East Asian railroad community by including the United States, China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia. His remarks were made in a speech marking the 73rd anniversary of the peninsula’s liberation from Japanese rule from 1910-45.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait

