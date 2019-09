U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two in Warsaw, Poland September 1, 2019. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday Washington will continue to support Ukraine, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw.

Washington is a key ally for Kiev, having imposed sanctions on Russia for annexing Crimea in 2014 and backing pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine’s east.

Pence and Zelenskiy were in Warsaw for commemoration to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War Two.