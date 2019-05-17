Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Encore casino to MGM

FILE PHOTO: The Encore Casino, built by Wynn Resorts in Everett, Massachusetts, U.S., April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd is in talks to sell its nearly finished $2.6 billion casino outside of Boston to rival MGM Resorts International, the two companies said on Friday.

Las Vegas-based Wynn received its Massachusetts license in 2013, allowing it to go ahead with building the 671-room “Encore Boston Harbor” in Everett, Massachusetts. It is expected to open in June.

The companies have been in talks over the possible sale for the past several weeks, according to a joint statement that was emailed to Reuters.