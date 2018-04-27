Wynn Resorts proposes dropping 'Wynn' name from Massachusetts casino

BOSTON (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) on Friday proposed renaming a planned $2.5 billion casino in Massachusetts following allegations that founder Steve Wynn routinely subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.
Wynn Chief Executive Matt Maddox at a meeting before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission in Boston formally proposed renaming the Wynn Boston Harbor project “Encore Boston Harbor.”
“This company is not about a man,” Maddox said.
The announcement came at a hearing in which the five-member panel considered the Las Vegas-based company’s request to remove Wynn’s name from its state casino license.
State regulators have been conducting a review related to sexual misconduct allegations involving Wynn, who resigned as CEO in February following a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Wynn, 76, has denied the accusations as “preposterous”. He disposed of his entire 11.8 percent stake in Wynn Resorts in March.
