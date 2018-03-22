FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Steve Wynn, the former chief executive of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O), has sold some shares in the company, lowering his stake in the casino operator to about 7.8 percent from 11.78 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

An exterior view Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Steve Wynn sold 4.1 million shares of the company, the filing showed.

    His previous stake, as of March 14, had made him the largest shareholder in the company, followed by his former wife Elaine Wynn who held a 9.26 percent stake.

    Steve Wynn resigned as CEO last month, following claims he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted advances. He has denied the accusations.

    Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
