FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 22, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Steve Wynn cuts stake in Wynn Resorts, becomes No. 3 holder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Steve Wynn, the former chief executive of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O), has lowered his stake in the casino operator to about 7.8 percent from 11.78 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

An exterior view Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Steve Wynn sold 4.1 million shares of Wynn Resorts at $180 per share, the filing showed, which now makes him the third-biggest shareholder in the company, behind his former wife Elaine Wynn and The Vanguard Group Inc, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Wynn Resorts’ shares dipped 0.8 percent to $177.50 in trading ahead of the opening bell.

Steve Wynn, Chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The casino mogul’s share sale comes a week after Wynn Resorts said Steve and Elaine Wynn, who has a 9.26 percent stake, had scrapped a shareholder agreement that prevented them from selling their stakes.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO of the Las Vegas-based company last month, following claims he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted advances. He has denied the accusations.

    Analysts have said Wynn Resorts may become a takeover target following the departure of Steve Wynn, who was a strategic visionary and the chief diplomat for the company.

    Elaine Wynn said in a regulatory filing earlier this week that she may hold talks with Wynn Resorts shareholders and management regarding the company’s strategy, capital structure and allocation, and board composition, among others.

    Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.