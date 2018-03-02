FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Business News
March 2, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Xerox rebuffs Deason's board nomination plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp (XRX.N) said activist investor Darwin Deason does not have any right to nominate directors to the company’s board outside of the nomination window, following his attempt to nominate a full slate of directors.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

Deason had attempted to change the board following a lawsuit filed earlier this year as he and fellow shareholder Carl Icahn try to stop Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) from taking over Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal.

The two investors, who control 15 percent of Xerox, argue the transaction dramatically undervalues the company and“disproportionately” favors Fuji.

Deason had said on Monday he has a right to nominate directors, despite missing a deadline, because the current board had made a series of significant decisions and disclosures to stockholders after the deadline.

    A representative for Deason was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

    Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.