Xerox in talks for deal with Fujifilm: WSJ

(Reuters) - Printer manufacturer Xerox Corp (XRX.N) is talks to do a major deal with Japanese camera maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) that may or may not include a change in control of Xerox, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

However, a full takeover of the company is not on the table, the newspaper added, citing one of the people. (on.wsj.com/2EwGDXQ)

