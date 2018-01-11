FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Business News
January 11, 2018 / 1:04 AM / a minute ago

Xerox in talks for deal with Fujifilm: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Printer manufacturer Xerox Corp (XRX.N) is talks to do a major deal with Japanese camera maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) that may or may not include a change in control of Xerox, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

    However, a full takeover of the company is not on the table, the newspaper added, citing one of the people. (on.wsj.com/2EwGDXQ)

    (This version of the story was refiled to add WSJ attribution in headline)

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.