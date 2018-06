(Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) sued Xerox Corp (XRX.N) on Monday for well over $1 billion plus punitive damages, accusing it of succumbing to pressure to activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason in abandoning a proposed $6.1 billion merger.

FILE PHOTO: Fujifilm Holdings' logos are pictured ahead of its news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.