Major shareholder demands Xerox disclose JV agreement with Fuji

(Reuters) - Major Xerox Corp (XRX.N) shareholder Darwin Deason has urged the photocopier pioneer to make public its joint venture agreement with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp (7605.T), saying U.S. securities laws require it should do so.

Deason also asked the company’s board in a letter dated Jan. 17 to hire new and independent advisers to evaluate the photocopier company’s strategic options with Fuji.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Xerox, under pressure to find new growth sources amid shrinking demand for its printer and copier business, was in talks on a deal with the Japanese camera maker that could include a change in control of Xerox.