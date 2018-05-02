FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 1:39 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Xerox CEO Jacobson agrees to step down in settlement of shareholder lawsuit: court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jacob Jacobson agreed to resign as Xerox Corp’s (XRX.N) chief executive as part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by the company’s shareholders that raised questions over Xerox’s agreed deal with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T), a New York court filing showed on Tuesday.

The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

The proposal, which still needs court approval, also says Jacobson will step down from Xerox’s board, along with six other directors including Chairman Robert Keegan.

The lawsuit had alleged that Jacobson pursued a deal with Fujifilm, even after Xerox’s board advised him to halt negotiations. The company had denied the assertion.

    Fujifilm and Xerox struck a $6.1 billion deal in January to combine the U.S. company into their existing joint venture, Fuji Xerox, to gain scale and cut costs as demand for office printing equipment declines.

    Xerox could not immediately be reached for comment.

    Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
