May 2, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Fujifilm says to file objection against Xerox settlement with shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) said it would file an objection with a U.S. court over a settlement announced earlier between Xerox Corp (XRX.N) and activist shareholders who oppose a $6.1 billion deal between the two companies.

Fujifilm Holdings' logos are pictured ahead of its news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“We have serious concerns about the announced settlement and we intend to file our objections with the Court shortly,” Fujifilm said in a statement on Wednesday.

    “We believe the combination of Xerox and Fuji Xerox is the best option to provide exceptional value to shareholders of both companies.”

    Fujifilm also said in its statement that it would appeal an April 27 U.S. court ruling temporarily blocking the Xerox deal.

    Reporting by Sam Nussey and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

