FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 18, 2018 / 7:09 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Fujifilm says to sue Xerox soon to seek damages on scrapping of takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) is planning to sue Xerox Corp (XRX.N) soon to seek damages from the U.S. photocopier company for unilaterally scrapping their $6.1 billion takeover deal, a senior Fujifilm executive said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Fujifilm Holdings' logos are pictured ahead of its news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

“We plan to file a damages lawsuit as soon as possible,” Kenji Sukeno, chief operating officer, said at an earnings briefing.

    In January, Xerox and Fujifilm had agreed to a complex deal to merge Xerox into their 56-year-old Asia joint venture Fuji Xerox and give Fujifilm control.

    Xerox scrapped the deal this week in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who opposed the takeover by Fujifilm saying it undervalued the U.S. company.

    Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.