May 7, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Icahn, Deason want at least $40 per share for Xerox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason would consider a bid for Xerox Corp XNX.N of $40 per share, or a split with Fujifilm (4901.T) that left the company independent, to resolve an ongoing proxy fight, they said in a letter on Monday.

The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

The letter comes after Xerox on Friday appealed a New York court ruling to block its deal with Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T), just hours after the printer and copier maker announced that its ousted CEO and directors would remain in place.

    Xerox was not immediately available to comment on the letter.

    Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

