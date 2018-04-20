Xerox, Fujifilm in talks to renegotiate deal: CNBC

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp (XRX.N) and Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T) are in active talks to renegotiate a deal the two struck in January, CNBC reported, citing comments made by the companies’ lawyers at a court hearing on Thursday.

A man is silhouetted in front of Fujifilm Holdings' logo ahead of its news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The $6.1 billion deal, which would combine Xerox into an existing joint venture with Fuji, has been opposed by the printer copier maker’s top shareholders Darwin Deason and activist investor Carl Icahn, saying it unfairly favors Fuji.

On Tuesday, Icahn and Deason suggested alternatives to the merger including a plan for the U.S. company to monetize some assets. [nL3N1RU5P5]

Both Fujifilm and Xerox were not immediately available for comments.