May 4, 2018 / 4:23 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Xerox says CEO, board to stay after agreement with Icahn, Deason expires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp (XRX.N) said on Thursday its current board and management team, which included Chief Executive Jeff Jacobson, will stay, after a settlement agreement it had reached with dissenting shareholders to oust them expired.

FILE PHOTO - Xerox chief executive officer, Jeff Jacobson (L), smiles as he stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Xerox had said on Tuesday its CEO and most of its board will step down to settle a lawsuit by activist shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, handing over to new management which will reconsider a controversial deal with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings (4901.T).

    The New York Supreme Court held a hearing on Thursday on an objection by Fujifilm to the agreement. The judge held off a decision and the schedule for the next hearing has not been decided.

    The deal would terminate if the court does not act before 8:00 p.m. ET on May 3, 2018, Xerox said on Tuesday.

    Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

