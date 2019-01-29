Business News
Xerox fourth-quarter revenue falls 7.8 percent

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp reported a 7.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as businesses continue to cut back spending on printers and photocopiers.

Net income attributable to the company was $137 million, or 56 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $190 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.53 billion from $2.75 billion.

