January 31, 2018 / 12:23 AM / in an hour

Fujifilm nears deal with Xerox: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Xerox Corp (XRX.N) is nearing a deal with Japan‘s Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) to form a joint venture with the hope of cutting costs to combat declining demand, reported The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

    Xerox shareholders would own just under half of the resulting entity and would get an implied premium for their stock and cash, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2Etsyfn)

    Xerox shares would continue to trade following the transaction.

    Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.