FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
August 6, 2018 / 12:03 PM / in an hour

China's Xiaomi says parts supplier Holitech Technology to invest $200 million in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s Xiaomi Corp said on Monday its component supplier Holitech Technology would invest about $200 million in three years in India which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market.

FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Xiaomi had said in April that it wanted its global smartphone component makers to set up base in India, in what could potentially bring as much as $2.5 billion of investment and create as many as 50,000 jobs.

India imposed a 10 percent tax on imports of key smartphone components, including populated printed circuit boards, in April as it moves to step up local assembly of mobile devices.

Holitech will manufacture components including camera modules, thin film transistor and fingerprint sensor at Tirupati in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Xiaomi said in a statement.

The company expects to begin manufacturing by the first quarter of 2019 with an aim to generate 6,000 jobs in three years.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.