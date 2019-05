FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp posted better than expected quarterly revenue on Monday, citing steady growth in smartphone sales.

Its sales reached 43.8 billion yuan ($6.33 billion) in the first quarter, up from 34.4 billion yuan a year earlier, beating analyst expectations of 42.1 billion yuan.

Adjusted net profit rose to 2.1 billion yuan over the period.