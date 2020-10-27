Factbox: Biggest global deals in the fast-growing chip industry

(Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O on Tuesday said it would buy rival chipmaker Xilinx XLNX.O in a $35 billion all-stock deal, seeking a larger share of the lucrative data center chip market.
The deal marks another milestone in the consolidation of the global semiconductor industry, as chipmakers stock up on ammunition to supply to an ever-growing Internet of Things, which connects everything from smart speakers to cars with processors.
The sector has seen at least 120 acquisitions with a minimum deal value of $1 billion in the last two decades, according to Refinitiv data.
Below are a few high-value semiconductor deals that took place in the last five years.
** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O agreed to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's Softbank Group Corp 9984.T for about $40 billion in September 2020. The deal is waiting for regulatory approval.
** Chip developer Avago Technologies Ltd AVGO.O bought semiconductor giant Broadcom Corp BRCM.O for $37 billion, a deal that was completed in February 2016.
** Softbank Group 9984.T acquired UK-based chip designer Arm in 2016 for $30.75 billion.
** Analog devices Inc ADI.O said in July it will buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc MXIM.O for $20.67 billion, a deal that is expected to close in the summer of 2021.
** Toshiba Memory Corp sold its chip unit to investment consortium K.K Pangea for $17.93 billion in September 2017.
** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O bought Freescale Semiconductors for about $16.1 billion in 2015.
** Intel Corp INTC.O bought rival Altera Corp for $15.33 billion in 2015.
** Germany's Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE completed its $10 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp in April.
Reporting by Eva Mathews and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Writing by Subrat Patnaik
