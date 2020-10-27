Factbox: Biggest global deals in the fast-growing chip industry

(Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O on Tuesday said it would buy rival chipmaker Xilinx XLNX.O in a $35 billion all-stock deal, seeking a larger share of the lucrative data center chip market.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

The deal marks another milestone in the consolidation of the global semiconductor industry, as chipmakers stock up on ammunition to supply to an ever-growing Internet of Things, which connects everything from smart speakers to cars with processors.

The sector has seen at least 120 acquisitions with a minimum deal value of $1 billion in the last two decades, according to Refinitiv data.

Below are a few high-value semiconductor deals that took place in the last five years.

** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O agreed to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's Softbank Group Corp 9984.T for about $40 billion in September 2020. The deal is waiting for regulatory approval.

** Chip developer Avago Technologies Ltd AVGO.O bought semiconductor giant Broadcom Corp BRCM.O for $37 billion, a deal that was completed in February 2016.

** Softbank Group 9984.T acquired UK-based chip designer Arm in 2016 for $30.75 billion.

** Analog devices Inc ADI.O said in July it will buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc MXIM.O for $20.67 billion, a deal that is expected to close in the summer of 2021.

** Toshiba Memory Corp sold its chip unit to investment consortium K.K Pangea for $17.93 billion in September 2017.

** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O bought Freescale Semiconductors for about $16.1 billion in 2015.

** Intel Corp INTC.O bought rival Altera Corp for $15.33 billion in 2015.

** Germany's Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE completed its $10 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp in April.