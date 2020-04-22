Xilinx forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

FILE PHOTO: A Xilinx sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O) on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates and refrained from providing an annual outlook, citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of the company, which closed 5% higher on Wednesday, were down 4.5% in extended trading.

Xilinx said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of between $660 million and $720 million, below analysts’ average estimate of $738.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.