Xilinx forecasts revenue below estimates, shares fall 5%

(Reuters) - Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O) forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, citing the impact of U.S. restrictions on a Chinese customer, sending the chipmaker’s shares down 5% in extended trading.

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of between $800 million and $850 million, below analysts’ average estimate of $852.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“Second-quarter guidance takes into account the estimated impact from the U.S. government’s announced export restriction to one of our customers in China,” the company said, without naming Huawei Technologies, which faces restrictions from the U.S. government.