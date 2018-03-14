FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Brazil watchdog approves Itaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday approved the purchase of a non-controlling stake in financial services firm XP Investimentos SA by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), the nation’s largest bank, demanding no additional asset sales.

A logo of Itau bank is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

    Five of the seven members of Cade’s board voted in favor of the transaction, by which Itaú will take on a 74.9 percent stake in XP and a 49.9 percent stake in its voting capital by 2022 for 5.7 billion reais ($1.8 billion).

    ($1 = 3.26 reais)

    Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Leonardo Goy

