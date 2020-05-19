Alibaba-backed Xpeng gets production license for Zhaoqing car plant

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) and Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK), said on Tuesday it has production license for its fully-owned Zhaoqing car plant.
The plant, in China’s southern city of Zhaoqing, is initially making Xpeng’s new P7 electric sedan model. The Guangzhou-based company is also building G3 sport utility vehicles in Zhengzhou, which is jointly built by Xpeng and Haima Motor.
