May 19, 2020 / 4:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Alibaba-backed Xpeng gets production license for Zhaoqing car plant

FILE PHOTO - People look at XPeng's P7 sedan model displayed at the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China November 22, 2019. Picture taken November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng, backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) and Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK), said on Tuesday it has production license for its fully-owned Zhaoqing car plant.

The plant, in China’s southern city of Zhaoqing, is initially making Xpeng’s new P7 electric sedan model. The Guangzhou-based company is also building G3 sport utility vehicles in Zhengzhou, which is jointly built by Xpeng and Haima Motor.

