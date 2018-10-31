XPO customer bankruptcy dents quarterly earnings, outlook

(Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc (XPO.N), one of the largest global freight transportation and warehousing companies, reported third quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street’s target on Wednesday and the company cut its earnings forecast due to a customer bankruptcy, sending its shares tumbling almost 5 percent.

Shares in XPO fell 4.9 percent to $85 in after-hours trade.

House of Fraser, a storied British department store chain, in August entered administration, an insolvency procedure similar to U.S. bankruptcy. That move from the 169-year-old retailer sparked a standoff with XPO, the logistics provider that ran its warehouses.

XPO’s British division stopped preparing orders at the distributions centers it ran for House of Fraser on Aug. 10, the day the retailer entered administration and was sold to Sports Direct International Plc (SPD.L)

XPO posted third quarter adjusted earnings of $121.3 million, or 89 cents per share, missing analysts’ average estimate by 9 cents, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

The results included a 7-cent per share charge related to its business with House of Fraser.

XPO cut its 2018 target for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to around $1.58 billion, from at least $1.6 billion previously, to reflect the charge.