XPO to close Verizon-contracted warehouse in Memphis

(Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc on Thursday said it will close a Verizon-contracted distribution center in Memphis that was the subject of a New York Times investigation into pregnancy discrimination against female workers.

“Our customer has made a business decision and as a result this facility will close in June,” XPO said in a statement. XPO declined to name the customer, identified by workers and media reports as Verizon.

A representative for Verizon Communications Inc did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

XPO said the workers’ allegations either predated its 2014 acquisition of the Memphis facility or were not reported to the company.

Roughly 400 workers will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

XPO said it has “new jobs available for the majority of these employees in our 11 other facilities.” It also plans to open a new Memphis facility later this year that will create about 80 new jobs.

The company will report fourth-quarter financial results after the stock market close on Thursday.