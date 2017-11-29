FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian charged in Yahoo hacking case pleads guilty in U.S.
#Technology News
November 29, 2017

Canadian charged in Yahoo hacking case pleads guilty in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Canadian accused by the United States of helping Russian intelligence agents break into email accounts as part of a massive 2014 breach of Yahoo accounts pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department said.

A photo illustration shows a Yahoo logo on a smartphone in front of a displayed cyber code and keyboard on December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Karim Baratov pleaded guilty to charges returned by a grand jury in the Northern District of California in February for hacking email accounts and selling the passwords to an agent of Russia’s FSB intelligence agency, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
