Yara signs $1.1 billion credit facility linked to CO2 targets

OSLO (Reuters) - Yara (YAR.OL) has signed a $1.1 billion five-year revolving credit facility (RSG) where the margin is adjusted based on the company’s progress in meeting its carbon dioxide-intensity targets, the fertilizer manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The move would make it the first Norwegian company to introduce an RSG linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

Companies worldwide are under pressure from some of their investors to address the environmental impact of their operations, particularly regarding greenhouse gas emissions.

“By connecting financing to carbon footprint performance, we confirm a clear link between sustainability and profitability,” Yara Chief Financial Officer Lars Roeseag said in a statement.

Producing ammonia fertilizer requires the use of vast amounts of hydrocarbon feedstock, including natural gas.

Yara’s carbon intensity target is to achieve a 10% reduction in greenhouse gas per ton of fertilizer produced by 2025.

(The story corrects headline to show facility is linked to CO2 targets and first paragraph to clarify that the margin adjustment is based on progress in meeting CO2 targets)