Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves acquisition of Grupo Athenas by Yduqs

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Yduqs Participacoes SA (YDUQ3.SA) said on Tuesday that local antitrust watchdog CADE has approved its acquisition of smaller rival Grupo Athenas, according to a securities filing.
“The transaction is approved from a regulatory point of view, with its conclusion still subject to the fulfillment of other precedent conditions common to this type of operation,” Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio Participacoes SA, said.
Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens