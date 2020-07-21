Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves acquisition of Grupo Athenas by Yduqs

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Yduqs Participacoes SA (YDUQ3.SA) said on Tuesday that local antitrust watchdog CADE has approved its acquisition of smaller rival Grupo Athenas, according to a securities filing.

“The transaction is approved from a regulatory point of view, with its conclusion still subject to the fulfillment of other precedent conditions common to this type of operation,” Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio Participacoes SA, said.