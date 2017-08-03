FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yelp to sell Eat24 for $287.5 million, authorizes share repurchase
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 3, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 3 months ago

Yelp to sell Eat24 for $287.5 million, authorizes share repurchase

Marc Vartabedian

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Yelp Inc (YELP.N) said on Thursday it would sell its Eat24 business to Grubhub (GRUB.N) for $287.5 million in cash, news along with better-than-expected quarterly revenue that drove its shares up more than 18 percent.

FILE PHOTO: The Yelp Inc. logo is seen in their offices in Chicago, Illinois, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

The consumer review website operator also said its board had authorized a $200 million share repurchase program.

Shares of Grubhub, meanwhile, fell 7 percent in extended trade. The online food delivery platform reported second-quarter revenue up 32 percent to $159 million, slightly above the $158 million expected on average by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Yelp said it would enter a long-term strategic partnership in which it would integrate online ordering from restaurants on Grubhub’s site.

Yelp’s second-quarter revenue rose 20 percent to $209 million, above the $205 million expected by analysts, on average.

Net income of $7.6 million far exceeded $400,000 a year earlier. Earnings per share were 9 cents per share, versus 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Investors were cheered by the beat in revenue after Yelp missed first-quarter revenue estimates, along with news of the sale and the repurchase program.

“It’s a sign that execution is back on track,” analyst Matthew Thornton of Suntrust Robinson Humphrey Capital Markets said.

Looking to the third quarter, Yelp said it expects revenue of $217 to $222 million. Analysts have been expecting $219.67 million.

Shares rose to $37.12 in after-hours trade, up 18.3 percent, after closing at $31.37.

Reporting by Marc Vartabedian; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.