Yelp's top investor says shares could surge to $55-$65

FILE PHOTO: The Yelp Inc. logo is seen in their offices in Chicago, Illinois, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

(Reuters) - SQN Investors LP said on Wednesday Yelp Inc’s shares could surge anywhere between $55 and $65, about 50-80 percent higher than its current price, if it implements the hedge fund’s recommendations to check its “underperformance”.

SQN, which owns more than 4 percent stake in Yelp and is one of the top five investors, said the local search and customer review company could either improve its financial position or consider to sell itself.

Shares of Yelp were trading up 4.5 percent at $36.58 in early morning trading.