Yemen's warring sides start talks in Jordan on U.N.-sponsored prisoner swap deal

AMMAN (Reuters) - Yemen’s warring sides started talks on Wednesday in the Jordanian capital over a a deal to free thousands of prisoners as part of U.N.-led peace efforts, two U.N. sources said.

Delegates from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government had arrived in Amman earlier. They will discuss the implementation of a deal agreed in U.N-led talks last in Sweden in December that would allow thousands of families to be reunited.