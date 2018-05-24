FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 12:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Yemen appoints new minister of foreign affairs: SABA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has appointed Khaled al-Yamani as foreign minister, replacing Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi, according to a statement posted on Thursday by state news agency SABA.

Mekhlafi will become an adviser to the president, the statement said. Yemeni ambassador to the United States Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak will take up Yamani’s position as Yemen’s representative to the United Nations while also remaining in his current role.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Hesham Hejali; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
