FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 2, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Yemen's Hadi to go to U.S. for medical treatment: government source

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Preparations are under way to transfer Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to the United States tonight to receive medical treatment, a Yemen government source told Reuters on Sunday.

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi salutes during a visit to the country's northern province of Marib July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

The head of the country’s internationally-recognized government, who has lived in exile in Riyadh since the Iranian-aligned Houthi group captured the Yemeni capital in 2015, has been treated for a heart condition since 2011.

Two Yemeni officials told Reuters that Hadi would stay in the United States until the United Nations General Assembly meeting at the end of September.

Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.