Yemen's Hadi to go to U.S. for medical treatment: government source

DUBAI (Reuters) - Preparations are under way to transfer Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to the United States tonight to receive medical treatment, a Yemen government source told Reuters on Sunday.

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi salutes during a visit to the country's northern province of Marib July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

The head of the country’s internationally-recognized government, who has lived in exile in Riyadh since the Iranian-aligned Houthi group captured the Yemeni capital in 2015, has been treated for a heart condition since 2011.

Two Yemeni officials told Reuters that Hadi would stay in the United States until the United Nations General Assembly meeting at the end of September.