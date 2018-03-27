FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards deny giving missiles to Houthis: Tasnim news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards denied on Tuesday Saudi accusations that Tehran has provided the Houthi movement in Yemen with ballistic capabilities, a day after a Houthi missile hit the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

A photo distributed by the Houthi Military Media Unit shows the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia March 25, 2018. Houthi Military Media Unit/Handout via Reuters

“Everyone knows that all routes to send arms to Yemen are blocked,” political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC), Brigadier General Yadollah Javani was quoted as saying by tasnim news agency.

“Yemenis have reached the capability to produce their own defensive weapons including missiles; an achievement that has been inconceivable to Saudis,” he said.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Larry King

