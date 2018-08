BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia intercepted two missiles on Friday fired by Yemen’s Houthi group on its southern Jizan province, al-Arabiya TV reported.

The Houthis’s Masirah TV earlier announced firing “a number” of ballistic missiles on Jizan, and one missile on a Saudi military base in the Aseer province.

Both Jizan and Aseer provinces lie on the border with Yemen.