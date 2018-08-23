FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi-led coalition foils Houthi attacks: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi-led military coalition foiled attacks by explosives-laden speedboats deployed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement against commercial vessels, the coalition’s spokesman said on Thursday.

The alliance said it had taken the necessary measures to protect merchant ships of the alliance.

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthis said they carried out a special operation inside Saudi waters during which a military target was hit with a suitable weapon, according to the group’s Al Massira television channel.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Omar Fahmy, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by David Stamp

