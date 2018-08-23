Saudi-led coalition foils Houthi attacks: spokesman

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi-led military coalition foiled attacks by explosives-laden speedboats deployed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement against commercial vessels, the coalition’s spokesman said on Thursday.

The alliance said it had taken the necessary measures to protect merchant ships of the alliance.

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthis said they carried out a special operation inside Saudi waters during which a military target was hit with a suitable weapon, according to the group’s Al Massira television channel.