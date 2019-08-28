Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Arabia's Abha airport: spokesman

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport with a cruise missile on Wednesday, the group’s military spokesman said in a tweet.

Spokesman Yahya Saria said that the missile targeted plane hangars and led to air traffic being halted in the airport. There was no confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said earlier that it intercepted a drone in the Yemeni airspace, fired from the Houthi- controlled capital Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.