August 10, 2019

Yemen's southern separatists say they took presidential palace in Aden

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s southern separatists have taken over the all-but empty presidential palace in Aden, seat of the internationally recognized government, a separatist military official said on Saturday.

The official, speaking in a video statement circulated by supporters of the separatist movement, said the group had met no resistance. A witness told Reuters the separatists were now inside the palace.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi-backed government whose temporary headquarters are in Yemen.

Reporting by Reuters team in Yemen; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

