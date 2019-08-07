U.N. Yemen envoy 'alarmed' by military escalation in Aden: statement

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, expressed concern on Wednesday about a military escalation in the southern port city of Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, and he called for dialogue.

“I am alarmed by the military escalations in Aden today, including reports of clashes in the vicinity of the Presidential Palace. I am also deeply concerned by the recent rhetoric encouraging violence against Yemeni institutions,” he said on Twitter.