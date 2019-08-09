At least eight civilians killed Aden clashes: medical sources

ADEN (Reuters) - At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in renewed clashes between southern separatists and government forces in Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally-recognized government, medical sources said.

The violence began this week after the separatists accused an Islamist party allied to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of complicity in the killing of an earlier missile attack on a military parade in the southern port city that killed 36 people.