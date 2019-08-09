World News
August 9, 2019 / 6:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

At least eight civilians killed Aden clashes: medical sources

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in renewed clashes between southern separatists and government forces in Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally-recognized government, medical sources said.

The violence began this week after the separatists accused an Islamist party allied to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of complicity in the killing of an earlier missile attack on a military parade in the southern port city that killed 36 people.

Reporting By Mohammed Mokhashef, writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below