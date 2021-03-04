Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Yemen separatist forces say soldiers killed in attack on convoy in Aden

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - An attack using a car rigged with explosives against a convoy of Yemen’s main southern separatist forces on Thursday led to deaths and injuries among the soldiers in the southern port city of Aden, the group said in a Twitter post without providing a figure.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces, the Security Belt, said in a Twitter post that the casualties were among soldiers accompanying the convoy of Brigadier General Mohsen al-Wali. It said in a separate post that Wali and another brigadier general had survived “an assassination operation using a rigged car”.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Aden and Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alex Richardson

