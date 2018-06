DUBAI (Reuters) - Forces from an Arab alliance have “freed” the airport in Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, the media office of the Yemeni military allied with the Saudi-led coalition said.

“Army forces backed by the resistance and the Arab alliance freed Hodeidah international airport from the grip of the Houthi militia,” the media office said on Twitter on Saturday.

It said technical teams were now de-mining the area.