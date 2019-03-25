Factbox: Deadly anniversary - eight facts as Yemen's war enters fifth year

BEIRUT (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bombs from air raids have killed or injured an average of 37 children every month for the last 12 months, Save the Children said on Monday, as Yemen’s brutal war enters its fifth year this week with no end in sight.

Air strikes have been the leading cause of war-related deaths and injuries among Yemeni children, according to the charity. The conflict pits the Iran-aligned Houthi movement against Yemen’s Saudi-backed government.

Here are eight facts about the war that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and killed tens of thousands of people:

