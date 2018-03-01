Street artist in Yemen remembers casualties of war

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemeni street artist Haifa Subay is painting murals to help ensure that victims of Yemen’s grueling three-year civil war are not forgotten.

An artist paints a mural as part of the "Silent Victims" campaign to depict the suffering of women and children in the war-torn Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Her latest mural, portraying a one-legged casualty of a landmine, is one of many Subay has done in the capital Sanaa during the war, which has killed thousands, driven many more from their homes and wrecked the Arab country’s economy.

“This drawing is called‘Just a leg’ and it’s part of the campaign called‘Silent Victims’,” she told Reuters.

“This is the sixth artwork of this mural campaign. The murals portray war victims in general, especially the victims of landmines, which are being planted everywhere in Yemen.”

Subay has already painted murals to highlight people who have disappeared, the shortages of water, destruction of schools, displacement and the exploitation of schools for military purposes.

Subay said the mural campaign was aimed at stopping the war between the internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which controls the capital.

“My message is one of peace. Women and children are the most affected by this war and no one cares about them. War is pointless, it has targeted everything in Yemen; there’s nothing left,” she added.